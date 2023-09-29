Last updated on .From the section Netball

Scotland and coach Tamsin Greenway at the Netball World Cup

Former England international Tamsin Greenway is to step down as Scotland's head coach.

Greenway, 40, took charge in February 2020 and led an inexperienced Scotland to 10th place at last summer's World Cup, their highest finish since 1994.

Scottish Netball say Greenway is resigning due to "reasons beyond her control".

"I am absolutely gutted to be leaving my role as head coach of Scotland," Greenway said.

"It was a really difficult decision and not one that was taken lightly. Sadly, for reasons out of my control, it was one that I had to do."

Greenway took charge just before the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, replacing long-serving head coach Gail Parrata.

As well as 10th at the World Cup, Scotland also took ninth place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games under Greenway's stewardship.

"Although I feel like there is a lot of unfinished business, I am actually very excited about what this group can do next," Greenway, who earned 67 caps and a Commonwealth bronze medal for England, added.

"I am so proud of what we have achieved in such a short period of time, I think it shows the incredible athletes and young women I have been working with."