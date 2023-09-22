Last updated on .From the section Netball

Liana Leota (right) will lead the Roses for the first time in the absence of Jess Thirlby (centre)

Just over a month after their historic World Cup run, England return to action in a three-match series against New Zealand on Sunday.

But, none of the squad that reached the final in Cape Town will feature as players and staff take a break.

Instead, a youthful squad, temporarily led by technical coach Liana Leota, will take on the world number two side.

"We're in a fortunate space that allows us to see the next generation," Leota told BBC Sport.

"It's an opportunity for us to give this next group a chance to experience the New Zealand style, you don't get that very often."

Five-time world champions New Zealand host England in the Taini Jamison Trophy tournament for a seventh time, with the Roses winning the series for the first time in 2021.

England head coach Jess Thirlby will be present for the series, beginning in Christchurch on Sunday at 04:00 BST, but will play a peripheral role in support of Leota.

Seven players could make their debut, including Australia-born shooter Shasha Glasgow who made herself available to England earlier this year.

But while those in the England camp see this as an opportunity to hand future stars experience, the decision has come under criticism with the chief executive of Netball New Zealand Jennie Wyllie saying it was "disrespectful" external-link of England to name an inexperienced squad.

Leota, a former New Zealand international, defended the decision and said "rest and recovery" are important after a major tournament as well as giving the youngsters a platform.

"You can't buy this experience and I know that it works and helps. There's never any right or wrong time and people are going to have different thoughts and opinions. For us we feel like this is an opportunity we can't take for granted."

A wounded Silver Ferns have named a full strength squad following a disappointing World Cup campaign which saw them lose in the semi-final to England and miss out on third place to Jamaica.

New Zealand v England schedule

Sunday 24 September, Christchurch (04:00 BST)

Wednesday 27 September, Porirua (07:30 BST)

Saturday 30 September, Hamilton (07:10 BST)