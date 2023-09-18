Last updated on .From the section Netball

Razia Quashie made her England debut in 2018

England Netball has apologised for a birthday post that mixed up black players on its social media account.

In now deleted social media posts, the national body wished player Razia Quashie happy birthday, but twice used a picture of a different player.

England Netball said it had spoken to the players involved.

Responding to a post on X, Saracens Mavericks goalkeeper Quashie said the posts were "exhausting, disappointing and hurtful".

In a statement, England Netball said: "We would like to take the time to acknowledge the mistake we made yesterday with the content shared around Razia Quashie's birthday.

"We have spoken with and apologised to the players involved and we would like to make it clear that there was no malice or intent.

"However, it is clear that this does not minimise the impact that this has had on the players at the centre of this or those in the wider community. We want to work with these players and others moving forwards to improve how we operate in the future."

Quashie, 26, has won 15 caps for England since her international debut in 2018.