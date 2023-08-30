Last updated on .From the section Netball

Liana Leota (right) will lead the England Netball team for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

England Netball have named a new-look squad for September's Test series in New Zealand.

The players who helped England to a first Netball World Cup final against Australia earlier in August have been rested for the series.

Technical coach Liana Leota will step in temporarily to lead the side in the absence of head coach Jess Thirlby.

Jayda Pechova, Alicia Scholes, Emma Thacker, Ella Bowen, and Berri Neil receive their first senior call-ups.

There will also be returns for Hali Adio, who travelled to the World Cup in South Africa as a reserve, and Vicki Oyesola, who made her last appearance for the Roses three years ago in New Zealand.

"This series presents a brilliant opportunity for new, returning and current Vitality Roses and Future Roses athletes to get much-needed exposure to international competition," said head coach Thirlby.

Leota will be assisted for the upcoming series by London Pulse Head Coach Sam Bird, and former England player Jo Harten, who also provided support at the World Cup.

Athletes and staff who featured in the World Cup are expected to return in December under the leadership of Jess Thirlby for their three-match home series against South Africa.

England and New Zealand will be competing for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

England squad

Halimat Adio (GK, GD), Ella Bowen (GD, GK, WD), Amy Carter (C, WD), Sophie Drakeford-Lewis (GA, WA), Sasha Glasgow (GA, GS), Alice Harvey (GK, GD), Hannah Joseph (WA, C), Ella McDonald (C, WA), Berri Neil (GA, GS), Vicki Oyesola (GD, WD, GK), Jayda Pechova (GD, GK), Ellie Rattu (C, WD), Alicia Scholes (WA, C), Emma Thacker (GA, GS).

Fixtures against New Zealand

04:00 BST, Sunday 24 September, Christchurch

07:30 BST, Wednesday 27 September, Porirua

07:10 BST, Saturday 30 September, Hamilton