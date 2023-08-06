Last updated on .From the section Netball

England's wait for a first Netball World Cup title continues after Australia defeated the Roses to win the event for a 12th time.

After a tight first quarter that ended 13-13, Australia pulled ahead and never looked back, winning 61-45.

It was the first time England had reached a World Cup final, but they could not repeat Thursday's group-stage victory against the Diamonds.

Instead, the Roses come away from Cape Town with World Cup silver.

Dejected England may have missed out on the trophy, but they have equalled the nation's best result at the tournament - previously achieved in 1975 after a round-robin event.

England claimed a thrilling 56-55 win against the Diamonds earlier in the week but repeating that feat against a nation that has featured in every World Cup final was too much to ask.

Some of Australia's aura had been diminished after England claimed Commonwealth gold against them on the Gold Coast in 2018.

But the Diamonds took revenge to end England's Commonwealth challenge at the semi-final stage in Birmingham last year, with this World Cup final the latest twist in a growing rivalry that so often swings Australia's way.

Despite Australia maintaining their status at the top of world netball, England's presence in the final and Jamaica's bronze-medal victory against New Zealand earlier on Sunday shows the strength of the chasing pack.

More to follow.