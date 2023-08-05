Close menu

Netball World Cup 2023: England 46-40 New Zealand - Roses reach final

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Netball

Netball World Cup 2023
Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August
Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on BBC Sport website and app.

England ground down defending champions New Zealand to make history by reaching their first Netball World Cup final.

The match was level after every quarter but England pulled away in dramatic fashion in the last to win 46-40.

There were jubilant scenes on the court as England wound down the clock to edge out the Silver Ferns and reach Sunday's showpiece in Cape Town.

They will face either 11-time champions Australia, who they beat in the group stages, or in-form Jamaica next.

The final takes place at 17:00 BST and will be live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

England held firm throughout the match, overcoming some shaky shooting with solid defence.

They will now compete for their biggest title since the 2018 Commonwealth Games, when they beat Australia to win gold.

An emotional Layla Guscoth, Roses defender and co-captain, told BBC Sport: "I can't believe it.

"We've had so much criticism over the last year [after no medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games].

"We are so grateful to get the chance to play in a World Cup final. We celebrate, we rest and we come back tomorrow."

'Pure pride to wear the red dress'

England have faced a year of criticism after they failed to follow up on gold in 2018 and did not win at medal at the Games in Birmingham last year.

When Thirlby took the reins from former coach Tracey Neville after England had won World Cup bronze in 2019, having been beaten in the semi-final by New Zealand, she said some things would need to change.

Focus went on developing a full squad of 12 dependable players and at this tournament England are getting their just reward.

"I know it is predictable but I just feel just pride," Thirlby said after the win.

"Sometimes you just have to sit tight through the ups and downs, the wins and the losses, and we have done that.

"I think the mental side of our game has massively shifted. Sometimes it takes 58 minutes before you get the reward but they kept at it and got it in the end."

Co-captain Natalie Metcalf agreed, saying it had been a "tough year" but they had "left no stone unturned" in pursuit of World Cup glory.

"It is just pure pride to wear the red dress and line up alongside the girls every day," she said.

"We've got to celebrate and enjoy the moment, what a moment it is for England netball. But we need to make sure we stick to the processes and remain consistent as we have done the entire tournament."

Patient England reap rewards

Until their final group match against Australia, England had gone under the radar - securing wins but with plenty still to work on.

However, they have now beaten the top two sides at the tournament, having defeated world number one-ranked Australia on Thursday and the Silver Ferns in the last four.

An evenly contested and low-scoring match saw momentum shifts in both directions as two impenetrable defences faced off.

Roses' stalwarts Geva Mentor and Guscoth worked tirelessly in defence to win the ball as England's attackers were made to look hesitant and static against an equally impressive Kelly Jury and Phoenix Karaka in the other circle.

England's shooters also struggled at times, with Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell uncharacteristically missing eight of their 54 shots.

Patience was key as neither side could break the deadlock and, with the score poised at 32-32 going into the final quarter, it was clear a moment of brilliance would be required to prevent extra time.

That came when Fran Williams, who also produced the game-changing moment against Australia, leapt from nowhere to snatch the ball away from Gina Crampton, setting up Housby to score and give England a slender lead.

England's bench were on their feet with a minute remaining after Imogen Allison produced another superb intercept and the wheels came off for New Zealand.

Fans in the crowd sensed a place in the final was England's and as the buzzer sounded the players flooded the court, with many in tears as they processed their historic achievement.

Comments

Join the conversation

139 comments

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 12:03

    How excellent of England to beat both Australia and NZ. Question is can we beat the Aussies twice if they reach the finals.

    • Reply posted by Nucblast, today at 12:06

      Nucblast replied:
      Hope so. Beating either Australia or Jamaica will do in the final.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 12:02

    Congrats to them making it to the Final in such a competitive sport for girls and women such a natural high enthusiasm for the sport among so many girls.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 12:05

      Pandemania replied:
      My sister played netball for thr school team when we were kids she was really good but outside that there really wasn't much opportunity beyond those in school tournaments in the North.

  • Comment posted by tc, today at 12:24

    WOW!!

    Astonishing performance.....Australia then New Zealand!!!

    Highly professional throughout...Superb all round team work. I enjoyed every minute.

    This performance will definitely inspire the England women's football team.

    Who says men do not watch women's sport.

    One more game ...Good Luck Englands Netball team!! YOU CAN DO IT!!!!

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 12:56

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      Well said TC! C'mon England!

  • Comment posted by anybrain, today at 12:12

    At 40-40 the interception was a 'worldy' defenders moment .. totally changed the momentum .. was a fantastic read

    • Reply posted by Jenny, today at 12:24

      Jenny replied:
      Yes it was brilliant!

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 12:11

    Well done Ladies. The despair of the Commonwealth Games was probably the motivation for the performances you have put in at the World Cup. Sometimes, that's the way it is. Brilliant result. Can you finish off the job? Let's hope so.

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 12:06

    Well done, great inspiration, but I don't think this sport gets the publicity it deserves.

    It seems to have been sacrificed for the Women's Football World Cup, which is unfortunate as netball is a much more popular with young girls. Perhaps because football is a traditionally male sport the women's world cup gets more coverage than a traditional female sport?

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 12:17

      in5wknaa replied:
      Football is more global to be fair

      Netball is played mainly in the commonwealth like cricket and rugby

      Either way who cares let’s focus on the positives we’re in a World Cup final tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by David Lightman, today at 12:05

    Well done.
    Quality performance all round.

  • Comment posted by JezHT, today at 12:08

    Really impressive. They’ve always had the skill but showed such resilience and belief. Take that attitude to the finals there’s every chance they’ll be world champs.

  • Comment posted by Baggie Bird, today at 12:10

    Super achievement. Well done. Adore netball. I often get my footballers to warm up playing a variant of netball - so good for communication, movement, teamwork.

    • Reply posted by Jenny, today at 12:24

      Jenny replied:
      Great idea!

  • Comment posted by Tesco Safeway, today at 12:11

    Excellent performance by England, best netball WC performance ever by the England team. Fingers crossed we can go all the way and beat the Aussies in the final. Best of luck girls!

    • Reply posted by LG, today at 12:26

      LG replied:
      Are you implying with that comment that Jamaica don't have a chance against Australia in the semi final? They're not in the final yet.

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 12:23

    Not English person or Netball player, but so tense and enjoyable game. I like to see England sports do well because so many here are quick to say England is bad heritage, bad politics and so on, which is ridiculous by silly spoilt people who have no idea of world. I have found English people who are not political people very kind good people. So well done to these ladies very much so.

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 12:16

    Congratulations ladies.

    Great performance.

    Good luck in the final !

  • Comment posted by Saint J, today at 12:39

    Well done girls. Really don’t have much of a clue about netball (apart from score more than the other team) but will always support England whatever sport we’re competing in.
    Will try to watch the final

    • Reply posted by Uncle, today at 12:48

      Uncle replied:
      A different age clearly. As a 65 year-old bloke, when at school (state comp) it was commonly netball for the girls: that was "their" sport.

  • Comment posted by in hagain, today at 12:11

    Absolutely brilliantttttttttttttttt

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 12:39

    Please encourage and support them. This is more important now and so good for people this generation, good sport to help with all things eating disorder, skin, mental health, weight and everything. Great Ambassadors English women helping so many get out into places for football, Netball and so forth. Shout loud for these Roses!!!!!

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 12:27

    Fantastic achievement! Absolutely awesome from The Roses.

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 12:05

    Congratulations to these netballers, great achievement so far, best of luck for Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Nucblast, today at 12:05

    Congratulations Rose's. Big result for England, how many teams beat the Fern"s in a Wotld cup semi final?

    • Reply posted by coops, today at 12:37

      coops replied:
      Plurals don't need apostrophes.

  • Comment posted by DPG, today at 12:14

    Great sporting spectacle. Should be some final, whoever gets through. Who would bet against England after such a clutch performance?

    Hopefully, this will also provide another big moment in girls and women’s sport in England. The drop-off in participation during teenage years remains stark and sad.

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 12:24

    Well done the roses. Absolutely brilliant. So tense all the way through. I need a wine 😁😁😁😁😁

