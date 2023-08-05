Last updated on .From the section Netball

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on BBC Sport website and app.

England ground down defending champions New Zealand to make history by reaching their first Netball World Cup final.

The match was level after every quarter but England pulled away in dramatic fashion in the last to win 46-40.

There were jubilant scenes on the court as England wound down the clock to edge out the Silver Ferns and reach Sunday's showpiece in Cape Town.

They will face either 11-time champions Australia, who they beat in the group stages, or in-form Jamaica next.

England held firm throughout the match, overcoming some shaky shooting with solid defence.

They will now compete for their biggest title since the 2018 Commonwealth Games, when they beat Australia to win gold.

England have now beaten the top two sides at the tournament, having defeated world number one-ranked Australia on Thursday and now New Zealand.

An emotional Layla Guscoth, who will retire from international duty at the end of the tournament, told BBC Sport: "I can't believe it.

"We've had so much criticism over the last year [after no medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games].

"We are so grateful to get the chance to play in a World Cup final. We celebrate, we rest and we come back tomorrow."

More to follow.