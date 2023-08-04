Last updated on .From the section Netball

England will have the "confidence" they can beat a shaky New Zealand in order to reach a first Netball World Cup final, says former captain Ama Agbeze.

England finished top of Pool F with a first World Cup victory over 11-time champions Australia.

But head coach Jess Thirlby said it will mean nothing if the Roses cannot back it up against the Silver Ferns.

"You have to beat everyone and New Zealand have not been performing as well as they can," Agbeze said.

England face New Zealand in the last four at 10:00 BST on Saturday, before Australia face Jamaica at 15:00. Both matches will be on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Based on form at this tournament, England will be quietly pleased to face world number two New Zealand after the Silver Ferns drew against South Africa and lost to Jamaica.

But Thirlby, speaking after England's win over the Diamonds, said she is "not bothered" who her side face.

"The advantage for us is that we have met New Zealand and Jamaica quite a lot over the last couple of years so we've got some evidence there," she said.

"But we appreciate that in-tournament form is also something we need to keep an eye on."

England have grown into this tournament, overcoming slow starts and continuously trying to reduce a high error count as Thirlby experiments with her starting seven.

The Roses' 56-55 victory on Thursday was only the second time England have come out on top against Australia since the 2018 Commonwealth Games final, where England pipped them to gold.

But they have a better record against New Zealand, having beaten them in their final group match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and winning their last series 2-1.

However, England did lose the subsequent bronze-medal match at last year's Commonwealths to the Silver Ferns.

Agbeze believes five-time champions New Zealand, who lost star shooter Grace Nweke to a knee injury, have not been at their best.

"England will have confidence that they can beat New Zealand," said Agbeze.

"They will have been watching people's form throughout the tournament and I think they don't want to meet Jamaica."

Jamaica out for Australia revenge

Having cruised through their pool matches, world number four Jamaica will look to avenge their 2022 Commonwealth Games final loss to Australia while also aiming for a first World Cup final appearance.

Many would see the Sunshine Girls reaching the World Cup final as a fitting prize for a team spearheaded by captain and prolific shooter Jhaniele Fowler at her fourth World Cup.

"Jamaica are playing really well - they are the team everybody is watching and thinking they have the flair, the passion and now the consistency," said Agbeze.

Australia are no strangers to losing in the pool then going on to win the tournament, as they did at the Commonwealths last year, but Jamaica are in stellar form.

"I think Jamaica have come into this competition looking unbelievable," added ex-England defender Jodie Gibson on BBC TV.

"My heart is with England and always will be, but my head is looking at Jamaica and thinking 'this could be their year'.

"England v Jamaica would be my dream final."

Should England and Jamaica both reach the final, it would be the first time in World Cup history that a final has not included Australia or New Zealand.