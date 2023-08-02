Last updated on .From the section Netball

Jamaica won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games behind Australia

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on BBC Sport website and app.

Jamaica comfortably beat Trinidad and Tobago 89-26 to maintain their perfect record at the Netball World Cup and confirm their place in the semi-finals.

The Sunshine Girls produced an excellent second quarter to lead 44-10 at the halfway stage and kept a slick pace of play throughout the match.

Romelda Aiken-George scored 37 of 42 attempts as Jamaica made it seven wins from seven in South Africa.

Jamaica join New Zealand, Australia and England in Saturday's semi-finals.

"It was relentless from Jamaica," ex-England captain Ama Agbeze said on BBC TV.

"We have seen Jamaica play really well in the first half and drop off in the second. They didn't do that today."

Jamaica are second in Pool G behind New Zealand, who play hosts South Africa later on Wednesday.

Wales earlier lost 73-56 to Uganda, while Zimbabwe beat Singapore 68-40.