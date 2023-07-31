Last updated on .From the section Netball

Australia's attack was often repelled by aggressive Scotland defence

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August

Scotland lost 76-37 against Australia in the Netball World Cup but gave the world's number one-ranked side their toughest game of the tournament.

Scotland struggled for possession against the 2019 runners-up but made the Diamonds work hard for points.

The Thistles were well organised and competitive as they held Australia to their lowest score of the tournament.

Scotland face Tonga on Tuesday and Fiji two days later in their remaining Group F games in Cape Town.

Claire Maxwell's side were dominated in the opening two quarters, losing them 21-9 and then 22-8 as Australia exerted their superiority.

However the third quarter was much closer and while the Diamonds still prevailed 15-11 it was their lowest goals total in a quarter in the tournament.

The Thistles continued to largely frustrate the Diamonds in the final quarter, which ended 18-9 to Australia, to give Scotland confidence for their final games.

Results from the first group stage carry through to the second and the defeat against the Diamonds means Scotland - who lost their final two games of the opening stage - sit second-bottom of the Group F table.

The top two teams from each of the second-stage pools advance to the semi-finals with England and Australia strong favourites to make it to the last four ahead of Malawi.

There are classification matches for other nations and Scotland can realistically hope to move into fourth following the games against Tonga and Fiji.

