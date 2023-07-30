Last updated on .From the section Netball

Scotland's victory over Barbados proved to be crucial to their campaign

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August

Scotland progressed to the second pool phase at the Netball World Cup despite not having thrown a ball yet on Sunday.

The Thistles face England at 15:00 BST - with live text and radio commentary on the BBC Sport website - knowing they will move into Pool F regardless of the result after Malawi beat Barbados.

Scotland had beaten Barbados on Saturday to give themselves a chance of qualification.

Defending champions New Zealand and contenders Australia won to progress.

Both of the world's top two sides were already assured of their place in the next pool phase going into Sunday's matches but, with results being carried over, the points and goal tally remained crucial.

Australia romped to an impressive 101-32 victory over Fiji before New Zealand beat Singapore 80-19.

Now, having played their final pool matches in the preliminary phase Australia will move to Pool F, where they will meet England and Scotland, while New Zealand will join Pool G, which will include Jamaica and hosts South Africa.

Scotland and head coach Tamsin Greenway, a former England player, knew their toughest test in Pool B would come against England, making their win on Saturday against Barbados crucial to their hopes of qualifying.

That 53-44 triumph meant Malawi's 84-48 victory over Barbados on Sunday left the Caribbean side without a win and they will not progress to the next phase of the tournament.

Also on Sunday, Wales beat Sri Lanka in a must-win match to progress to Pool G.