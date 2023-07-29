Close menu

Netball World Cup 2023: Scotland 53-44 Barbados

Scotland v Barbados
Netball World Cup 2023
Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August
Scotland took a significant stride towards the next stage of the Netball World Cup by beating Barbados 53-44.

Tamsin Greenway's side, who had suffered an agonising defeat against Malawi in Friday's Pool B opener, edged the opening quarter, but the sides were level at 23-23 at the halfway stage.

The Scots took command in the final two quarters - with Claire Maxwell becoming the country's most capped player - to register a crucial win in Cape Town.

Scotland face England on Sunday and will advance to the second pool stage even with defeat should Barbados fail to beat Malawi.

