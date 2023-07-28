Close menu

Netball World Cup 2023: Standings for the group stages

Netball World Cup 2023
Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August
Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on BBC Sport website and app.

Preliminary group stage

Pool A
TeamWDLGFGAPts
Australia10086302
Tonga10056512
Fiji00151560
Zimbabwe00130860
Pool B
TeamWDLGFGAPts
England10090292
Malawi10055492
Scotland00149550
Barbados00129900
Pool C
TeamWDLGFGAPts
Jamaica100105252
South Africa10061502
Wales00150610
Sri Lanka001251050
Pool D
TeamWDLGFGAPts
New Zealand10076272
Uganda10079372
Singapore00137790
Trinidad and Tobago00127760

Last updated 21:30 BST, 28 July

Preliminaries: stage one format - The top three teams in Pool A and B will move through to play in Pool F in stage two of the preliminaries, while the top three sides in Pool C and D will move into Pool G. The bottom team from each pool in the first preliminary stage will go into Pool E.

