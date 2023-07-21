Last updated on .From the section Netball

Mentor made her England debut as a 16-year-old in 2001 and has gone on to win 167 international caps

Two-time world player of the year Geva Mentor will return to the Netball Super League next season with Leeds Rhinos.

Mentor, 38, has spent the last 16 seasons playing in Australia's ANZ Championship and Super Netball League.

The England goal keeper will make her sixth World Cup appearance for the Roses later this month in Cape Town, South Africa.

"I am super delighted to announce that I will be coming back to play in Super League," Mentor said.

"It has been many years since I have played in England at club level, having spent the majority of my career in Australia.

"There are a few things that have drawn me to the club, not only to play under the coaching of Liana Leota but also to help grow the sport in Yorkshire.

"I can't wait to be able to connect back to the community, meet the team and get settled into my new club and play in Super League."

Bournemouth-born Mentor started her career with Team Bath and has gone on to play for Adelaide Thunderbirds, Surrey Storm, Melbourne Vixens, Sunshine Coast Lightning and Collingwood Magpies.

Since making her Roses debut in 2000, aged 16, she has won two Commonwealth bronze medals and a gold at the 2018 Games in Australia.

She recently announced that she would retire from international netball after the upcoming World Cup.

On signing such an experienced player, head coach Leota said: "This is a huge signing for Leeds Rhinos.

"It's not just what Geva brings on the court but off it too. Her presence and the legacy she has created will have a big impact on our team and community.

"I have enjoyed working with Geva at the Roses and we connected over conversations about our role in growing our own community, our passion to help inspire the next generation and to build our franchise."

The World Cup starts on 28 July, with the BBC's live television coverage beginning on 31 July and including the final on 6 August.