Last updated on .From the section Netball

Natalie Metcalf (WA) and Layla Guscoth (GD) will co-captain England at this summer's World Cup

Netball World Cup 2023 Venue: Cape Town, South Africa Dates: 28 July to 6 August Coverage: Watch live coverage across BBC TV and the BBC iPlayer, listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds and follow text commentary of selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Follow the Netball World Cup in South Africa across BBC TV, iPlayer, radio and online from 28 July to 6 August.

Cape Town hosts 16 teams including England, Scotland and Wales, plus Australia and champions New Zealand.

The BBC will show every match across TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from the second group stage on 31 July.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra have selected live commentaries including coverage of England's matches against Malawi and Scotland on 29 and 30 July.

There will also be live text commentary of every England game on the BBC Sport website and app, as the Roses seek to win the World Cup for the first time.

They finished third at the last World Cup in Liverpool in 2019.

What is the format?

There are 16 teams in four pools in the first group stage, which takes place from 28-30 July, and the top three sides from each will go through to Pools F and G.

Teams carry forward the results against the two other teams they faced in the first stage.

They will then contest three further matches against teams they have yet to play.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the semi-finals, while there will be classification matches for other nations.

The final take place at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Stage one pools

Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, and Fiji

Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados

Pool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales and Sri Lanka

Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago and Singapore

BBC coverage on TV, radio & online

All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Network coverage in bold

Sky have television rights for the opening pool stage

First group stage

Friday, 28 July

19:00-20:00 - England v Barbados - live text commentary

Saturday, 29 July

17:00-18:00 - England v Malawi - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds & BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 30 July

15:00-16:00 - England v Scotland - BBC Sport website and app (and 5 Live after Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix)

Second group stage

The fixtures for the next stage will be confirmed following the end of the opening round of matches.

Monday, 31 July

08.00-10.00 - F1 v F6 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

08.00-10.00 - E1 v E2 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10.00-12.00 - G3 v G4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10.00-12.00 - F3 v F5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15.00-17.00 - G1 v G5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15.00-17.00 - E3 v E4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17.00-19.00 - G2 v G6 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17.00-19.00 - F2 v F4 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Tuesday, 1 August

08.00-10.00 - E2 v E4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10.00-12.00 - F1 v F5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15.00-17.00 - F2 v F6 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17.00-19.00 - E1 v E3 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

19.00-21.00 - F3 v F4 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wednesday, 2 August

08.00-10.00 - E1 v E4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10.00-12.00 - G3 v G5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15.00-17.00 - G1 v G6 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17.00-19.00 - G2 v G4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

19.00-21.00 - E3 v E2 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Thursday, 3 August

08:00-09:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds & BBC Sport website and app

08.00-10.00 - F1 v F4 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

08.00-10.00 - G3 v G6 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10.00-12.00 - G1 v G4 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10.00-12.00 - F3 v F6 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15.00-17.00 - G2 v G5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17.00-19.00 - F2 v F5 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Friday, 4 August

08.00-10.00 - Knock-Out Stage - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10.00-12.00 - Knock-Out Stage - Play-Off - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15.00-17.00 - Knock-Out Stage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17.00-19.00 - Knock-Out Stage - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Semi-finals & play-off games

Saturday, 5 August

08.00-10.00 - Knock-Out Stage - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10.00-12.00 - Semi-final one - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15.00-17.00 - Semi-final two - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

*TBC - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds & BBC Sport website and app

*depends on participating teams

17.00-19.00 - Knock-Out Stage - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Final & play-off games

Sunday, 6 August

08.00-10.00 - 7th Place Play-Off - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10.00-12.00 - 5th Place Play-Off - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15.00-17.00 - 3rd Place Play-Off - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17.00-19.00 - Final - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

*TBC - 17:00-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds app & BBC Sport website and app

*depends on participating teams