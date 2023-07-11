Last updated on .From the section Netball

Jo Harten, left, scored a late winner to put England into the 2018 Commonwealth Games final; Serena Kersten, nee Guthrie, right, captained England from 2019 to March 2022

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Jo Harten and Serena Kersten have been added to the England coaching team.

Jess Thirlby's side are preparing for the World Cup, which begins in Cape Town, South Africa on 28 July.

Harten, 34, and Kersten, 33, helped the Roses to third place in the 2019 World Cup and were part of the side that won the 2018 Commonwealth title.

England Netball said they will be involved in "training sessions, match analysis and mentorship".

Harten, who retired from playing in April after earning 117 caps for England, will continue as coach during the Taini Jamison Trophy in New Zealand in September and the FAST5 Netball World Series in November.

She said: "My passion for the squad and its success remains the same as when I was a player, I'm looking forward to positively contributing in whatever way I can."

Former captain Kersten finished playing in March 2022 before giving birth to daughter Remi and initially joined the coaching set-up in January for the series against Jamaica.

"My role in camp is primarily supporting the leadership and culture for the team," she said. "They're an incredible group of athletes and it's great to be back in the Roses environment."