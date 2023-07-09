Last updated on .From the section Netball

Nia Jones (centre) will captain Welsh Feathers at the World Cup which runs from 28 July to 6 August

Welsh Feathers beat Scottish Thistles 56-52 in their final warm-up match before the Netball World Cup in South Africa.

In a close encounter at Cardiff's House of Sport, the hosts kept their noses in front in all four quarters.

In Glasgow last year Wales and Scotland qualified for the 16-team World Cup.

Welsh Feathers begin their campaign against South Africa in Cape Town on 28 July, before facing Jamaica and Sri Lanka in Group C.

Scottish Thistles get their tournament under way on the same day against Malawi, before Group B matches with Barbados and England.