From the section Netball

Wales international Clare Jones captains the Celtic Dragons

Celtic Dragons and Leeds Rhinos finished their Netball Super League season with a 59-59 draw.

The hosts led for the majority of the game, and found themselves six points ahead of the Rhinos midway through the third quarter.

Rhinos trailed by three points going into the final quarter, but drew level at 56-56 with three minutes remaining.

And neither team could pull clear in the closing seconds as both teams had to settle for a draw at House of Sport.

Dragons finish the season bottom of the table in 10th place, while Leeds move up to seventh with Strathclyde Sirens yet to play in their final game.