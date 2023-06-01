Last updated on .From the section Netball

Celtic Dragons have won two out of 17 games in the Super League this season

Celtic Dragons captain Clare Jones says the team are heading in a positive direction despite currently being bottom of the Super League.

Dragons picked up just their second win last time out at Strathclyde Sirens and lost by a one point to fourth-place Surrey Storm in Round 17 on 12 May.

The club were also forced to change of head coach in April, as Jill McIntosh replaced Danielle Titmuss-Morris.

"We've had a turbulent time but we've not used any excuses," said Jones, 31.

"I think overall we can be really proud of what we've done.

"We've really taken the philosophy that we can grow in spite of adversity.

"I'm so proud, particularly at the latter end of the season, that we're causing trouble for the teams at the top end of the league, which shows the motivation, the commitment, and the drive is still there from all of the squad."

Jones believes there is no reason the club should not improve on their record this season when they start their next campaign.

"We know what we need next year in order to build," said Jones

"As long as we're learning from these lessons, there should be no excuses as to why we should ever go back to a place where we're looking pretty sticky with our results.

"I have no doubt in my mind that going forward, the plans will be pretty solid and we'll have a performance perspective in mind, to be able to give all the players and the support staff all the tools and resources they need to make sure that we start climbing up the table."

Celtic Dragons finish their season against Leeds Rhinos at the House of Sport on Friday, 2 June at 19:00 BST, and Jones says they must be "proactive".

"Pure tenacity will be coming our way tomorrow," said Jones.

"They [Leeds] have such a solid defensive unit, and they've kind of built their team around a person that's really found form in Vicki Oyesola.

"We will have to be really smart in terms of our attack, and we've got to almost be proactive in what we're setting up and make sure that we stay in control when we're in attack."

Among the Rhinos squad is Wales international and former Celtic Dragon star Nia Jones, who like Clare Jones will have this summer's World Cup at the back of her mind.

"We know that we've had eyes on us from start to finish," said Jones.

"Whenever you go out and you play, for any dress that you've got on, you're wanting to impress, you're wanting to give your best selves.

"But of course, knowing that's contributing to a possible Wales selection for the World Cup, it puts that added pressure on."

The 2023 Netball World Cup is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa and begins on 28 July.

After missing out on qualification in 2019, Wales are back in the competition and drawn alongside the hosts South Africa, Jamaica and Sri Lanka.

"We're just so looking forward to just reuniting with each other coming back as Wales Feathers," added Jones.

"It really is like a sisterhood, so to connect back with the girls in that environment is just something we're all hugely looking forward to."