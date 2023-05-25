Imogen Allison is one of five World Cup debutants in the England squad for this summer's tournament

Imogen Allison says the belief in the England team is so strong it could guide them to their first World Cup victory this summer.

Allison is in the Red Roses' World Cup squad for the first time for the tournament in Cape Town, South Africa.

England have finished third six times and been runners-up once, but have never won the title.

The World Cup begins on 28 July, with England facing Barbados in their first match.

"Being around the team and being in our training environment you just get a feel that we can do anything if we put our minds to it," Allison told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We're such a tight-knit group, we understand how we each other play on court, how we react, train together - we really push each other.

"I think it's just one of those things that within our culture we will always believe it's something we can take, and that's the great part of being part of it."

Team Bath's Allison plays at centre and wing defence, and made her England debut in 2020.

The 25-year-old was named as a reserve for the 2022 Commonwealth Games but ended up in the playing squad after Beth Cobden was ruled out with injury before the tournament.

After the disappointment of finishing fourth in Birmingham and missing out on a medal, the focus from head coach Jess Thirlby has been "galvanising" her side for Cape Town.

The team go into the World Cup ranked third of the 16 teams competing, and also play Malawi and Scotland in a run of three fixtures in the first three days of the event.

"It is much more competitive when you get to the top five, six teams - with the World Cup schedule you don't get many days off and it's going to be quite tight," Allison said.

"It's all about the recovery and how we're able to get back-to-back games in."

The England squad has gone through a period of transition over the past 12 months, with captain Serena Guthrie retiring before the Commonwealth Games and defenders Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman following since the tournament.

Goal keeper Geva Mentor also confirmed the World Cup will be her final outing for England, having made her debut in 2001.

Allison is one of five tournament debutants in the squad.

"The full-time programme has been around for a while and, in terms of the larger group and the larger squad, we've been training together for a few years now.

"Obviously with the retirees it's going to be a slightly different match squad, but I think with the way we've been playing and training over the last couple of years we've been building those bonds.

"The likes of Geva and Jade Clarke, they're hugely experienced in World Cups and a huge, huge asset to the team. These type of people really get you through in terms of the clutch moments and times where things are going to get tough out there.

"I feel like they're great leaders and will have a huge impact in how we do."