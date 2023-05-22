Last updated on .From the section Netball

Thunder are level on points with Storm after their win over Stars with two games left to play to try to secure a home semi-final

As London Pulse all-but seal a top-two spot in the Super League to secure a home semi-final, Surrey Storm look set to take fourth place.

Plus, a former England player announces her retirement and who did you pick in your England World Cup starting seven?

Here is everything you need to know from round 18.

Storm finish regular season with Lightning loss

After such a strong start to the season Surrey Storm are likely to finish in fourth place after their 64-46 loss to fellow title contenders Loughborough Lightning.

They topped the league until around halfway through the season, having started the campaign with a five-match winning streak.

But, having suffered losses to all three of their top-four opponents in the second half of the season, Storm have started to tire and now look set to finish in fourth place, therefore not having the advantage of a home semi-final.

They are third, level on points with Manchester Thunder, who beat Severn Stars 74-51, but have now played all of their regular season matches while Thunder, Pulse and Lightning all have two matches remaining.

They will now have a two-week break before the semi-finals on 9 June.

Meanwhile, Pulse have all-but secured a place in the top two with a 71-53 victory over Celtic Dragons - they need one point from their remaining matches against Lightning and Saracens Mavericks to secure a home semi-final.

Elsewhere, Leeds Rhinos overturned a 11-goal half-time deficit to beat Team Bath 59-55 in their last home game of the season.

Corbin plays last home game for Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks captain Sasha Corbin announced her retirement from netball earlier this week after an 18-year career.

The mid-courter played for the final time in front of a home crowd against her former side, Team Bath, but could not secure a fairy-tale ending, losing 57-54.

"It's crazy that this journey has come to an end," said four-time Super League winner Corbin.

"I am emotional but also disappointed with the loss! I'm just so thankful to the netball community, to Mavs - it's been an amazing journey."

The 35-year-old started her career with Mavericks before a spell with Bath then Lightning and New Zealand side Northern Mystics before returning to Mavericks in 2018.

Corbin, whose sister Kadeen plays for Bath, was part of the England squad at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and earned 71 caps in the Roses dress.

Mavericks currently sit fifth in the league and Corbin will play her final match for the London side away to London Pulse on Monday 5 June.

World Cup watch: Fadoju absent & your Roses starting seven

It has been a busy week in the England camp with the World Cup squad being announced on Tuesday and veteran goal keeper Geva Mentor announcing she would be retiring from international netball following the tournament in South Africa.

In some slightly concerning news for England fans, star defender Funmi Fadoju did not feature in London Pulse's squad in their win over Celtic Dragons.

Fadoju has been one of the league's most in-form defenders this season, topping the charts for deflections with 96 and also adding 80 turnovers and 40 intercepts in her 15 appearances.

But the 20-year-old hobbled off court in Pulse's round 17 match against Strathclyde Sirens and is understood to be carrying a short-term injury.

Meanwhile, we asked you to choose your starting seven from the 12 players selected to represent the Roses in Cape Town.

You chose Eleanor Cardwell as your starting goal shooter to partner with goal attack Helen Housby the most-picked player featuring in 93.7% of teams.

You selected Manchester Thunder's Natalie Metcalf at wing attack and Jade Clarke was your most picked player at centre, receiving the most votes for a single player in one position with 78.9% of the vote.

Fadoju was your most-selected player at wing defence, narrowly edging Imogen Allison, with Layla Guscoth and Geva Mentor selected as your defensive duo.

You can still pick your World Cup starting seven at the bottom of this page.