Geva Mentor (centre) was a key member of the England team that upset hosts Australia to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

England's Geva Mentor will retire from international netball after this summer's World Cup in South Africa.

Now 38, the goal keeper has won 167 caps since making her debut as a 16-year-old in 2001.

She was part of the team that won a historic gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

"To have represented my country and played elite sport for almost a quarter of a century is quite a personal accomplishment," Mentor said.

"I've grown up in an environment which has undoubtedly shaped who I am today.

"I leave the Roses fraternity hopefully imprinting my mark on and off the court, and I'm eternally grateful for all who have shared the journey with me."

The World Cup takes place from 28 July to 6 August in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mentor has played in 11 major tournaments, winning five bronze medals plus England's first Commonwealth title.

Last summer Mentor, who has been playing club netball in Australia since 2008, became the first England player to compete in a sixth Commonwealth Games.

"Geva is one of the most iconic figures of our sport, having re-written the history books so many times," said England head coach Jess Thirlby, a former team-mate.

"Her service and loyalty to the Roses is something we are both grateful for and very proud of.

"I want to thank Geva both personally and on behalf of the Roses for helping to put us on the map in world netball and to change the game for the better."

Named in England's squad this week, Mentor is set to play in a sixth World Cup.

"She has been an excellent ambassador for netball, not only in England but across the world," said England Netball performance director David Parsons.

"She will leave an incredible legacy, inspiring the next generation of Roses."