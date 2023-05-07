Last updated on .From the section Netball

Loughborough Lightning won the title in 2021 for the first time in their history

After 16 rounds of netball, the Super League semi-finalists are confirmed.

Loughborough Lightning, Surrey Storm and Manchester Thunder join London Pulse in the semi-finals on Friday, 9 June.

Here is everything you need to know from round 16 - and we take a look at which mid-courter has had an "outstanding" season.

Super League semi-final places confirmed

With four rounds of netball remaining, all four semi-final spots have been secured.

Loughborough Lightning's gritty 57-51 win over Severn Stars sealed their place - their sixth consecutive semi-final appearance - while they have gone on to reach the Grand Final on five of those occasions and lifted the trophy once, in 2021.

Lightning were without top shooter Mary Cholhok through injury but youngster Emma Thacker stepped up, scoring an impressive 50 goals.

Surrey Storm's dominant 66-45 win over Team Bath confirmed their first appearance in the semi-finals since 2016, when they went on to beat Manchester Thunder in the final to win the title.

Defending champions Thunder bounced back from two losses last week with an entertaining 65-63 win over local rivals Leeds Rhinos at Manchester's AO Arena as the four-time champions continue their pursuit of back-to-back titles for the first time in their history.

Elsewhere in round 16, Saracens Mavericks earned a hard-fought 41-38 win over Strathclyde Sirens.

Who has the better semi-final run-in?

The top four teams will now compete for the remainder of the regular campaign to seal a home semi-final, with the top two securing the advantage.

Pulse currently top the table with 13 wins from 14 games and have two games left to play of a six-match streak away from home, with Mavericks at the Copper Box their last match of the regular campaign before their semi-final four days later.

Storm sit second in the table but have played two more games than each of their final four opponents and, after their round 18 match against Lightning on May 19, will not play again until the semi-final.

Will they benefit from an extended break? Or will Mikki Austin's side lose momentum in what has been an impressive season so far?

Lightning are yet to face Storm and Pulse away from home in what could be two crucial matches in deciding who secures the home play-off before the Grand Final on Sunday, 11 June.

Thunder are still recovering from a rocky period of back-to-back losses but have experience of producing performances in the latter stages of the season and tend to thrive under pressure.

Head coach Karen Greig has previously outlined their goal to secure a home semi-final but with key players still missing through injury, it could be a tough run to the play-offs.

Top four's remaining fixtures London Pulse Surrey Storm Loughborough Lightning Manchester Thunder Strathclyde Sirens (a) Celtic Dragons (a) Leeds Rhinos (a) Team Bath (a) Celtic Dragons (a) Loughborough Lightning (h) Surrey Storm (a) Severn Stars (h) Loughborough Lightning (h) London Pulse (a) Saracens Mavericks (h) Saracens Mavericks (h) Team Bath (h) Strathclyde Sirens (a)

World Cup watch: Panagarry will 'always give you everything'

When it comes to providing the engine in mid-court, look no further than Loughborough Lightning captain Natalie Panagarry.

The 32-year-old has been instrumental to Lightning's success this season, providing 26 feeds into the shooters in her player-of-the-match performance against Severn Stars, taking her tally to 205 for the season in 13 appearances.

Lightning head coach Vic Burgess said Panagarry has been "outstanding" this season, her eighth with the Loughborough side.

"She's a leader in our group and she leads by example and her commitment to training and games - she will always give you everything," Burgess told BBC Sport.

Away from the court, Panagarry's wife has been undergoing treatment for cancer with the Lightning centre using her platform to spread awareness.

"One thing Nat said to me was that she didn't want cancer to take everything away from them," said Burgess. "So the netball side of things is something that's keeping them both really focussed.

"Her performances have been outstanding - one thing that's helped is that she's probably gained some perspective on things in life and sport so when she's out there on court she's enjoying herself and that makes a huge difference.

"The girls adore her, massively respect the way she's handled the situation - the girls are in awe of her."

Panagarry has made 17 appearances in the Roses dress - including six at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool as England came away with the bronze medal - but has featured sporadically for the Roses since head coach Jess Thirlby's appointment.

While England are well stacked in the mid-court area, Panagarry is a leader and someone who can drag their team to results even in difficult situations.