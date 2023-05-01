Pulse finished third in the Super League last year, beating Team Bath in the third-place play-off

London Pulse became the first team to secure a semi-final spot, the Super League title is "anyone's game", and which defender is "turning it on" before the World Cup?

Here is all you need to know from rounds 14 and 15.

Pulse secure play-off place but must continue 'momentum'

London Pulse's impressive 59-50 victory over Surrey Storm secured a play-off place with six rounds of the regular season to go.

They then capped the double-header weekend with a 59-49 win over Manchester Thunder after a stunning third quarter saw them stretch a 14-goal lead over the defending champions and see out a significant win.

Pulse reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history last season after joining the league in 2019, when they finished bottom of the table.

Four years later, they are quickly becoming title favourites having beaten all their fellow top-four opponents at least once, and boasting the best defensive record in the league.

Head coach Sam Bird said she "couldn't hope for more" after her side's back-to-back wins, but added there is no room for complacency with four regular-season matches remaining.

"We need momentum - there's still things to improve on," Bird told BBC Sport.

"I still think there's growth and we can improve, we'll just do what's in our control."

Pulse missed out on a place in the Grand Final to Loughborough Lightning last year, and while Bird may be keeping her cards close to her chest there is no denying Pulse seem to have what it takes to go all the way this time around.

'It's anyone's game at this point'

Thunder faced back-to-back disappointment in their double-header weekend with a 65-57 defeat by Loughborough Lightning before their loss at home to Pulse.

The losses mean Karen Greig's side have now won one and lost one against each of their fellow top-four opponents and will not face any of them again until the semi-finals on 9 June, which they are still on track to make.

"It is disappointing but we're at a point in the season where we need to take an assessment of where we're at," Greig said.

"It's about knowing we can beat the top teams, we have beaten all three of the other top teams so it's important to know that we have got that in our locker and stay confident with what we're capable of.

"All the top four teams have beaten each other so it's anyone's game at this point. Once we get to finals weekend anything can happen."

Thunder's injury-hit season and specifically that of defender Elia McCormick, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury, means the side have been able to call up three-time Super League champion Emma Dovey, who spent 13 seasons in Manchester and captained the side for much of that time, for the remainder of the season.

Five games remain for Thunder to solidify their semi-final spot but Lightning are yet to face Storm and Pulse in what could be decisive matches in rounds 18 and 19, respectively, in determining who secures an all-important home semi-final.

"We've got to make sure we leave no stone unturned over the next few rounds and make sure we're confident going into finals weekend," Greig told BBC Sport.

Elsewhere, Saracens Mavericks beat Celtic Dragons 59-54 before falling to Lightning, while Dragons then lost again - 62-56 to Severn Stars.

Leeds Rhinos recorded their second win of the season, a 49-45 victory over Strathclyde Sirens, who then went on to record their first win in five games, a 69-47 victory over Team Bath.

World Cup watch: Fadoju 'exceptional' for Pulse

Pulse goal defence Funmi Fadoju has been an integral part of the London side's success this season.

Her athleticism and strength makes her a formidable force in the defensive circle - she has won the ball back 70 times for her side this season, while Pulse boast the best defensive record in the league.

At just 20-years-old, Fadoju is still growing in the game but under the wing of veteran Roses defender Geva Mentor has the potential to become a vital player for head coach Jess Thirlby.

Fadoju has recorded the most deflections in the league this season with 89 and sits third in the rankings for turnovers and seventh when it comes to intercepts

Pulse head coach Sam Bird said Fadoju has produced some "exceptional" performances this season and is often the player to call upon in big moments.

"What's special about Funmi is that she just turns it on when you need it," Bird said.

"It's those critical moments that she pulls something out of the bag. If there's a momentum swing you can usually rely on her to disrupt something again."

Fadoju has 13 England caps but missed out on selection for last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

But two of England's key defenders - Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman - have since retired so when it comes to this summer's World Cup it is likely Fadoju will quickly become a vital player to Thirlby's squad.