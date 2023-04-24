Last updated on .From the section Netball

Serena Kersten retired as England captain in March 2022 after announcing her pregnancy

Former England captain Serena Kersten will be an excellent head coach for Jersey's Team Jets, according to their outgoing boss Linda Andrews.

Andrews, who has been in charge since Jets were formed in 2005, stepped down on Sunday after the club missed out on a return to the national league system after a play-off loss to Blackpool.

"To be able to pass the baton onto Serena, what a legacy," Andrews said.

"They've got the best to look after them," she told BBC Radio Jersey.

Jets won the South West Regional League this season and won their three pool matches in the play-offs for a place in Premier League Three.

But a 43-30 loss to Blackpool in the final meant Andrews - who was assisted by Jersey-born Kersten since her return from maternity leave earlier this year - missed out on promotion.

Kersten, who will succeed Andrews, won Commonwealth Games gold with England in 2018 and captained the national side having been brought up in Jersey and playing under Andrews as a youngster.

Andrews continued: "Even within the last six weeks when she's been more closely with them after coming off maternity leave, it's been incredible the progress they can make.

"It's going to be a an awesome experience for the girls and Jersey netball having her here and what she brings.

"They look up to her - she's the greatest that Jersey's ever produced and she's their friend."