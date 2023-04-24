Last updated on .From the section Netball

Essex-born Harten (centre) made her England debut in 2007 but has played her domestic netball overseas since 2012

Experienced England shooter Jo Harten, who won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, has announced her retirement from international netball.

The 34-year-old earned 117 Roses caps, competing in four World Cups and four Commonwealth Games.

Harten will retire with immediate effect, meaning she will miss this summer's World Cup in South Africa.

"It's been an honour. Thanks for the memories," Harten said in a statement.

"Playing for England has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Working together with amazing athletes to achieve a common goal is what it's always been about for me.

"I am so grateful for the experience and will cherish the memories made with teammates and management that have become family over the last 16 years."

Harten formed a formidable partnership in the shooting circle with Helen Housby, assisting England to a first ever Commonwealth gold medal on the Gold Coast five years ago.

But the shooter's international career has been plagued with injuries in recent years meaning she has not been a regular feature in head coach Jess Thirlby's side.

Harten played sporadically in England's series against Jamaica in January and was sent home from the Quad Series in South Africa for surgery on a knee injury later that month.

However, she will continue to play for Giants, her domestic team in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball League.

"I know what it takes to compete against the best in the world, but I feel I can't give 100% of myself both physically and mentally at this stage," added Harten.

"I've come to this decision with both myself and my Roses family in mind leading into the World Cup campaign."

Roses head coach Thirlby said: "Working with Jo has been an absolute pleasure. Her devotion to the teams she plays with and represents combined with her sheer curiosity about how to constantly challenge the status quo as to how the game can be played is inspiring.

"A real student of our game, Jo is the ultimate role model and I have no doubt will continue to drive the sport forward in the years to come.

"Whilst it is sad to know that we won't get to see Jo pull on the red dress again I urge us all to celebrate the commitment, loyalty and love that Jo has shown to the Roses over decades of service."

Harten's retirement follows those of former England captain Serena Guthrie and defenders Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman last year.