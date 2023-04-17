Surrey Storm ended Manchester Thunder's 23-game unbeaten run when they them 56-49 in round two

Manchester Thunder's "relentlessness" asserts their authority at the top of the Super League table, Celtic Dragons await their new coach, and which England stalwart is proving why she is so pivotal to the Roses?

Here is all you need to know from round 12.

Thunder's 'relentlessness' puts them top

Manchester Thunder overcame title-rivals Surrey Storm 57-49 at Belle Vue, inflicting revenge for a round two defeat by Storm which brought to an end a 23-game unbeaten run.

The victory meant Thunder moved level on points at the top of the table with London Pulse, who beat Team Bath 70-48, but second on goal difference and ahead of Storm in third.

Head coach Karen Greig's side have been unbeaten since that early-season defeat by Storm, and she praised her side's "relentlessness" and "diligence" to bounce back.

"We knew after that loss that there was so much more to come from us," Greig told BBC Sport.

Storm's Proscovia Peace, the league's second highest goalscorer this season, was substituted in the second quarter having been limited to only nine goals as Thunder's defensive unit piled on the pressure.

The defending champions managed that even without their usual starting defensive line-up of Shadine van der Merwe and Kerry Almond, who are both carrying niggles but could be fit in time for Thunder's next match.

Thunder have a bye week in round 13 but face two crucial matches on their return when they take on Loughborough Lightning on 29 April before hosting Pulse 48 hours later.

"We need to make sure we've done our homework - I expect big things of the players in training then we can switch off, press the reset button and come back ready to fight," Greig said.

Thunder are aiming to win back-to-back titles for the first time in their history and Greig said her side understand the importance of earning a home semi-final.

"It doesn't bother me where we are in the table yet - it starts getting more tense soon because we know what a Thunder crowd can do for us in a home semi-final," she added.

Dragons lose but await new coach arrival

Celtic Dragons were comfortably beaten 65-48 by Loughborough Lightning, their first match since parting ways with head coach Danielle Titmuss-Morris.

Newly appointed Jill McIntosh has not yet arrived in Wales and was not present for her side's loss, with assistant coach Natalie Peperell saying McIntosh has met the squad virtually.

Dragons sit bottom of the league with one victory in 11 matches this season, and will have to turn things around quickly if they are to finish further up the table.

The Welsh outfit have shown promising signs, however, and with a fresh coaching staff they could have the potential to challenge the teams above them.

Defender Shaquanda Greene-Noel boasts the most turnovers and intercepts in the league this season with 60 and 37, respectively, and if Dragons can start converting that into goals they will make themselves very tough to beat.

Someone who can help on that front is veteran shooter Rachel Dunn, who joined Dragons in March and comes with 92 England caps and seven Super League titles, having played in every season of the league since its inception in 2005.

Dragons face eighth-placed Team Bath next, who they beat in round three, their only victory of the season.

Elsewhere in the Super League, Saracens Mavericks beat Leeds Rhinos 53-52 and Severn Stars picked up a 52-49 victory over Strathclyde Sirens.

World Cup watch: England's mid-court engine Clarke

Clarke has has appeared in five Commonwealth Games and five Netball World Cups

England's most capped player Jade Clarke has been a mainstay of the Roses team since her debut in 2002 and earned her 200th cap during the Quad Series in January.

The 39-year-old will likely be an integral cog in Jess Thirlby's World Cup squad this summer and her season so far at London Pulse has reinforced why she is so crucial to the Roses.

She has provided Pulse's shooters with 171 feeds in her 11 appearances, including 36 in Pulse's victory over Bath.

Her dynamism, consistency and relentless energy provides the engine to both Pulse and the Roses and, combined with her extensive experience, it is difficult to envisage Thirlby leaving out the centre, particularly in the absence of former captain Serena Guthrie, who retired last year.

Clarke has already put her name among England's greatest ever players but a World Cup medal in what could be her last major tournament in a red dress would cement her status.