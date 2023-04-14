Last updated on .From the section Netball

Danielle Titmuss-Morris (centre) had been Celtic Dragons head coach for 21 months since succeeding Tania Hoffman

Celtic Dragons have parted company with head coach Danielle Titmuss-Morris.

Dragons are bottom of Netball Super League with one victory from 10 games, having finished 10th out of 11 teams in her previous season in charge.

A statement from the club said they had "agreed to part ways immediately", with the head coach appointed less than two years ago.

"Terms have been agreed between head coach Danielle Titmuss-Morris and the franchise," the statement added.

"Celtic Dragons would like to thank Danielle for her work in the franchise since her appointment in July 2021 and wish her luck in all future endeavours."

Previously assistant coach and head of academy at fellow Netball Super League (NSL) side London Pulse, Titmuss-Morris described her first head coach role as a "privilege".

"The NSL really is a rollercoaster," she said on social media.

"Proud of the journey we've been on at the club, both with the NSL and the pathway.

"I have met some incredible people and wish all the best to the squad for the rest of the season."

Celtic Dragons said an update on the management team for the remainder of the season will be provided before their next fixture, at home against Loughborough Lightning on Monday, 17 April.