Reinga Bloxham will work with Wales in a virtual capacity before arriving in Cardiff in June

Kiwi coach Reinga Bloxham will join Wales Netball's backroom staff ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Bloxham will team up with the Welsh Feathers at the conclusion of New Zealand's Premiership season, where she currently coaches Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel.

She will work closely with Wales head coach Emily Handyside and the squad in the build-up to the global tournament.

The World Cup takes place from 28 July to 6 August in Cape Town, South Africa.

Bloxham said it was a "privilege" to be involved with Wales.

"Observing a World Cup from the outside would be great but to be involved in the preparation, the highs and lows of the World Cup itself and then the debrief process gives me a whole new level of learning and an understanding of what is required for international coaching," she said.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of entering a new environment and being able to learn but also share my knowledge and coaching, particularly from a defensive perspective."