Celtic Dragons finished 10th in an 11 team Netball Super League in 2022 after finishing bottom in both the previous two seasons

New recruit Gabby Sinclair believes Celtic Dragons will see another season of growth as Netball Superleague 2023 gets underway on Saturday, 11 February.

Goal attack Sinclair, 29, has joined the Welsh side from Super Netball team Collingwood Magpies in her native Australia.

After just one win over the previous two seasons, Dragons won three games in 2022 and avoided another bottom finish.

"It'll be really exciting to see how the season goes," said Sinclair.

"Last year was a really big growth year for the Dragons.

"I think from the start of the season until the end of the season saw a massive improvement, towards the end of the season losing a few games by just a few goals.

"So I think for us it's really about learning about how to win games and really push to get over the line.

"I think we're in such a good spot at the start of the season with the growth that we've had to where we were at the start of last season, so I think it's really exciting we've got so much more growth and development in us."

Sinclair joins a Celtic Dragons side that features a large proportion of the Welsh Feathers national squad, with Chelsea Beard returning after playing for Team Bath and then spending time away from netball because of the birth of her two sons. They have also recruited defender Ally Housley and Ella Powell-Davies from Wasps.

They have, however, lost Wales international Nia Jones to Superleague rivals Leeds Rhinos, Kat Short who has left to pursue her medical career and Lefébre Rademan who is taking a break after a knee injury.

After four years playing in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball (SSN), Sinclair hopes she can help raise standards in Wales.

"Personally, I'd like to bring a bit of my experience from playing SSN and help build our court craft and just support those around me to be their best and really see what we can achieve this year," the Australian told the BBC's Radio Wales Sport programme.

"I guess in Australia SSN is probably a little bit more professional at this point than over here in the UK.

"There's more accessibility in regards to training ... which helps to bring up that standard.

"I think from learning the processes of that high performance environment I can help bring a little bit of that over to Celtic Dragons and really help drive those standards and implement things that maybe haven't been seen before.

"Hopefully as time goes on it can become more professional over here and players won't have to work and have all those other commitments. In Australia we're lucky enough that we can play and have netball as our full time focus.

"Hopefully netball in the UK is growing and hopefully it can get to where SSN is in a few years."

The 2023 10 team Netball Superleague gets underway this weekend with five matches back-to-back at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

Celtic Dragons feature in the final game of the eight-hour Saturday netball feast, coming up against 2022 champions Manchester Thunder.

"That will be a really big challenge," said Sinclair, "but you know an awesome start and season opener for us.

"They've got some big names and I think with any team you're coming up against that's won the Premiership it's going to be a big battle.

"I think it'll be a highly contested game, it'll be a lot of hard work but we're really looking forward to it and can't wait to see what we can put out there.

"Training's been going really well, obviously discussed a few tactics that we want to put in play on the weekend.

"It's been really good to be able to put those things that we've talked about in our classroom sessions and really practise that during court work and hopefully we can put that out there on Saturday."

Listen to the extended interview with Gabby Sinclair on Friday's Radio Wales Sport from 19:00 GMT on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds, and on demand after transmission.