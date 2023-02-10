Last updated on .From the section Netball

The Super League starts on Saturday with all 10 teams in action at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena

Big ambitions, a World Cup year and more transfers than ever - the netball Super League is back.

All 10 teams will take to court for the season opener on Saturday, 11 February at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

BBC Sport discusses what to look out for this season.

Super League shake-up

Since the season came to a close with Manchester Thunder winning the trophy in June, teams have been working hard to strengthen their squads in an important year for the sport.

"I've been around the game for a while and I think this is the most change I've ever seen," said Camilla Buchanan, Saracens Mavericks' new head coach.

"No team is a given in terms of what they will put out, that's why I'm so excited to get started."

Buchanan is one of four manager changes including former New Zealand international Liana Leota, who is taking on the top job at Leeds Rhinos, as well as fellow Kiwi Jo Trip to Severn Stars and Asha Francis to Team Bath.

But it is not just the coaches who have been playing musical chairs.

Stars have held on to just two players from last season, while the loss of Wasps from the league means many of their players have signed for other teams.

England internationals Eleanor Cardwell and Laura Malcolm opted for moves to Australia, while fellow Roses Jade Clarke and Chelsea Pitman have added experience to an already exciting London Pulse.

Meanwhile, Layla Guscoth and Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, also England internationals, have made switches to Surrey Storm, making them a formidable force this season.

"You look across the league and the talent pool of players has spread a lot this year - there's been a lot of movement," said Thunder head coach Karen Greig.

Who can stop Thunder going back-to-back?

Last season Thunder completed a perfect season, winning 22 games out of 22 and beating Loughborough Lightning to the title in the Grand Final.

But as the league strives to become professional, Thunder's Greig hopes her competitors can up the ante this season as she looks to win the title back-to-back for the first time in the club's history.

"Last season and this season are going to be very different," she said. "There were teams last year that pushed us but we knew we could take the wins. This year is more of an unknown.

"The competitiveness hopefully will improve - we want our league to be professional and to do that we have to have a product that shows it's competitive," added Greig.

Thunder lifted their fourth Super League title last season but have lost some key players

With the spread of talent more evenly distributed throughout the league this season and new coaches implementing new philosophies, could a team traditionally outside the top four spring a surprise?

Mavericks head coach Buchanan said this year is more about "building" for her side, who have finished just outside the top four for the past four seasons, while Stars' Trip is eying a couple of upsets.

"We are determined to win 50% of the games. We are a team that could knock off some of the top teams and be highly competitive in each match," she said.

"We will bite at your ankles all game."

Storm, having signed two England Roses, look a dangerous outfit having also retained last season's top scorer Proscovia Peace.

"We want to be in the top four," said Peace. "You can't do that if you don't nail the basics. We are going to embrace it and enjoy it."

All eyes on Cape Town

While focus is now on the domestic season, players will be using this period as their last chance to impress and book a coveted seat on the plane to July's World Cup in South Africa.

"There's a definite buzz - it's a big netball year," said Stars' Trip.

England head coach Jess Thirlby will be in attendance at matches up and down the country through the season as selection for her side looms.

Thunder's South Africa defender Shadine van der Merwe said she will use the season to gather information on her international opponents which she can take back to her team.

"Norma Plummer [South Africa head coach] wants us to play abroad to gain that experience in the league. It helps a lot," she said.

"But it is important to remember what you're here for - being the best for your franchise."

Thunder's Greig agreed, adding: "I've got a duty to help the players as much as I can to get them in the best possible position to be challenging for selection. But first and foremost is to get the season done."