Pitman returned to the Roses squad in October in their 3-0 series win over Uganda

Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over.

"It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport.

But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as a training partner, Pitman was recalled to the England squad in October.

Now, she is set to take on a new challenge in England at Super League side London Pulse, starting on Saturday when they take on Leeds Rhinos in Nottingham on the opening day of the season.

"I 100% want to commit to being an athlete again. I want to be back in the Roses squad in a World Cup year," she said.

"There's an expiration date for what I call my job so I want to treasure it, have adventures and just experience everything I can."

'I didn't think I'd actually come back'

Born in Australia, Pitman switched allegiances to play for England in 2017 and was an integral part of the Roses' Commonwealth triumph in 2018.

But in 2020, the mid-court player announced she had not been offered a new contract by Thunderbirds, the side she co-captained for two seasons.

"I never announced my retirement and I openly said I wanted to keep playing," she said. "I never said I'd step away but I didn't think I'd actually come back."

All that came after she had suffered two miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy in the space of two years.

After taking a year away from the court to train as a police officer, Pitman eventually returned to netball in 2022, winning the league with West Coast Fever but not as a regular player.

"When I got the opportunity for training partner, it wasn't ideal but I didn't think 'I'm too good or big for that', I thought 'yes let's do it' and look where it got me," she said.

"Sometimes I do pinch myself and think 'wow, I'm doing this again, how cool'."

Pitman often uses her platform to discuss her mental health and has shared the difficulties of stepping away and returning to the sport she loves.

"I pride myself that I am transparent enough about my journey and where my head is at.

"Every day is different and, even when I feel good and confident, no matter where my mental health is at, I'm still working on it.

"There's a lot more brain training I have to do behind the scenes."

Pitman was part of the England squad that won Commonwealth gold on the Gold Coast in 2018

'Roses return means so much to me'

Pitman's return to full-time netball came full circle when she was selected for the Roses series against Uganda last year.

"When I first found out I'd got back into the mix, I bawled my eyes out," she said.

"I was so happy, I didn't realise I was carrying around so much emotion.

"To be re-presented with my dress and have the opportunity to stand with the girls and sing the anthem - it makes all the sacrifices worth it."

Pitman missed out on selection for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but has her sights set on July's World Cup in South Africa.

"I want to be at my best for myself and the team and, if selection comes from that, then that's the cherry on the cake," she said.

"I've been able to do it before. I want to do it again and it's that simple really."

'I want to enjoy the journey'

Pitman enjoyed a brief stint with Super League side Manchester Thunder in 2015 but Pulse's season opener on Saturday will mark a new chapter in her career.

Pulse reached the Super League semi-finals last season for the first time since their inception in 2019 and impressed with a youthful squad and energetic style.

"The youth, the flair that they play with - it's an exciting style of netball," said Pitman.

"The young ones read the game completely differently so to try and tap into that and add that to my game, how exciting."

She joined Pulse at the same time as England's most-capped player Jade Clarke, 39, with whom Pitman is living in the capital.

"It's been really fun to live with a mate. I pride myself on my work ethic and standards - but she is on another level," said Pitman.

"For her to be at the top for so long, she has to be doing something right. Hopefully, I can observe her and bounce off that."

But after a tumultuous few years, Pitman's main focus is on enjoying herself.

"I want to enjoy the journey. Everyone says 'it must've been amazing winning that gold' and it was but sometimes you're so focused on the end goal that you forget about enjoying the small things along the way," she said.

"The friendships you build, the nights out you have, they're the things I want to be a part of, be present and enjoy."