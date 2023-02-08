Last updated on .From the section Netball

Loughborough focused on reclaiming Superleague title

Head coach Vic Burgess says Loughborough Lightning will be "ruthless" in their attempt to reclaim the Superleague title this season.

Manchester Thunder were the only side to beat Loughborough in 2022, twice during the regular season, before going on to win June's final.

The 60-53 defeat at the Copper Box ended Lightning's reign as holders.

"Our aim this season is to be champions again," Burgess told BBC East Midlands Today.

"We will be putting our foot down on Saturday and showing what we are made of.

"We want to be ruthless in everything we do and everyone has the same vision for what we want to achieve this season. And it's not just about being champions, but getting better every day."

"After last season ended there was a lot of reflection on how the season went. It didn't go the way we wanted and it took me a good while to get over the fact we lost in that final.

"But it has made me more passionate about wanting to win."

Loughborough's opening game of the season against Team Bath on Saturday will be the first of five games being played back-to-back at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

Lightning centre Hannah Williams says the packed day of action will be a "big event" to launch what she sees as another title tilt.

"Losing out the way we did last season has made us want that title back so bad," Williams said.

"It has only made us hungrier for the title."