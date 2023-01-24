Netball Quad Series: England miss out on final after defeat by New Zealand
Last updated on .From the section Netball
England missed out on a place in the Quad Series final after they were beaten 55-45 by New Zealand.
The Roses had to win to maintain any hope of progressing but were undone in the closing stages in Cape Town.
Having trailed 27-21 at half-time, Helen Housby, who earlier scored her 1,000th goal for England, levelled at 39-39 in the final quarter.
But the Silver Ferns pulled away again to secure victory and a place in Wednesday's final.
They will play Australia while England, who end the group stage without a win, will face South Africa in the third-place play-off.
South Africa scored in the final seconds to earn a dramatic draw against England on Sunday.
South Africa and Australia meet in the final group game on Tuesday.