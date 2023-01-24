Last updated on .From the section Netball

England were beaten by Australia in their opening match and then drew with South Africa

England missed out on a place in the Quad Series final after they were beaten 55-45 by New Zealand.

The Roses had to win to maintain any hope of progressing but were undone in the closing stages in Cape Town.

Having trailed 27-21 at half-time, Helen Housby, who earlier scored her 1,000th goal for England, levelled at 39-39 in the final quarter.

But the Silver Ferns pulled away again to secure victory and a place in Wednesday's final.

They will play Australia while England, who end the group stage without a win, will face South Africa in the third-place play-off.

South Africa scored in the final seconds to earn a dramatic draw against England on Sunday.

South Africa and Australia meet in the final group game on Tuesday.