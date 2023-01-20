Last updated on .From the section Netball

England lost 3-0 in their three-match series against Australia in November last year

England's Fran Williams hopes her side have "momentum" as they look for more success at next week's Quad Series in Cape Town.

The Roses beat Jamaica 63-59 last week to claim a memorable 2-1 series victory in London.

They face Commonwealth champions Australia in their opening match on Saturday (16:00 GMT).

England also play South Africa and New Zealand during the six-day tournament, which runs 21-26 January.

The international matches are the last before this summer's World Cup.

"Of the top five nations you never know who's going to come out on top," said Williams.

"It will be great to get out there and play with their crowds and their arenas and get used to that environment."

Matches will take place at the same venue as the World Cup in July and fellow defender Alice Harvey, who had a breakthrough year in the England squad last season, said each team in the Quad Series will "pose different challenges" for the Roses.

"Every match we play will have a different focus," said Harvey.

"The scoreboard might not necessarily reflect how we play, but we could win by a significant margin and not necessarily have achieved what we wanted to.

"Likewise we could lose by five but have ticked off some really major prep."

England reached the final of last year's Quad Series but were beaten 58-46 by Australia, their first of five defeats to the Commonwealth champions in 2022.

The same England squad that triumphed over Jamaica have travelled to South Africa for the Quad Series.

England squad: Imogen Allison (Team Bath), Eleanor Cardwell (Adelaide Thunderbirds), Jade Clarke (London Pulse), Sophie Drakeford-Lewis (Surrey Storm), Funmi Fadoju (London Pulse), Layla Guscoth (Surrey Storm), Jo Harten (Giants Netball), Alice Harvey (Loughborough Lightning), Helen Housby (NSW Swifts), Laura Malcolm (Trident Holmes Tactix), Elle McDonald (Leeds Rhinos), Geva Mentor (Collingwood Magpies), Natalie Metcalf (Manchester Thunder), Chelsea Pitman (London Pulse), Olivia Tchine (London Pulse), Francesca Williams (Loughborough Lightning).

Fixtures

Saturday, 21 January

South Africa v New Zealand - 14:00 GMT

Australia v England - 16:00 GMT

Sunday, 22 January

South Africa v England - 14:00 GMT

Australia v New Zealand - 16:00 GMT

Tuesday, 24 January

South Africa v Australia - 14:00 GMT

England v New Zealand - 16:00 GMT

Wednesday, 25 January

Third v Fourth - 14:00 GMT

First v Second - 16:00 GMT