England 63-59 Jamaica: Roses beat Sunshine Girls to wrap up series victory
England beat Jamaica 63-59 in their final match to wrap up a 2-1 series victory against the Sunshine Girls.
With the series poised at 1-1, England had to fend off a feisty Jamaica performance in front of a lively crowd at London's Copper Box.
England are ranked third in the world, ahead of fourth-placed Jamaica.
Roses captain Natalie Metcalf said she was "really proud" to get a "massive" win against the Commonwealth Games silver medallists.
