Last updated on .From the section Netball

Having won the opening game and lost the second, England had to win in London to triumph in the series

England beat Jamaica 63-59 in their final match to wrap up a 2-1 series victory against the Sunshine Girls.

With the series poised at 1-1, England had to fend off a feisty Jamaica performance in front of a lively crowd at London's Copper Box.

England are ranked third in the world, ahead of fourth-placed Jamaica.

Roses captain Natalie Metcalf said she was "really proud" to get a "massive" win against the Commonwealth Games silver medallists.

More to follow.