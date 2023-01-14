Close menu

England 58-61 Jamaica: Jhaniele Fowler shines to set up series decider

Netball

Natalie Metcalf and Crystal Plummer
England overturned a six-point deficit to win the opening match in Manchester on Wednesday
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica
Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January
Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Jamaica came from behind to beat England 61-58 and force a decider in the three-match series.

Jhaniele Fowler scored 56 points for Jamaica, who trailed 18-12 after the first quarter at London's Copper Box.

The final game takes place at the same venue at 14:15 GMT on Sunday and will be shown live on the BBC.

England, without the injured Eleanor Cardwell for the series, lost fellow shooter Helen Housby to a knee problem in the final period.

Coach Jess Thirlby started the seven players who delivered a ruthless final quarter in Wednesday's 73-52 win in Manchester.

Although Olivia Tchine - playing in the absence of the injured Jo Harten - was dominant under the post for England, Commonwealth Games runners-up Jamaica fought back.

Funmi Fadoju gave England hope as they reduced the deficit to two points late on, but Jamaica held on.

