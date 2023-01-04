Last updated on .From the section Netball

Emily Handyside was part of the coaching team for Leeds Rhinos' inaugural Vitality Netball Superleague season

Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August.

Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former Team Bath coach also works as a coach developer for UK Coaching.

Handyside's first game in charge will be a behind-closed-doors match against England A's on Sunday, 8 January.

"Emily is the right individual to continue the great work of Julie Hoornweg and Sara Moore," said Wales Netball CEO, Vicki Sutton.

"It is time for the next stage of our Welsh Feathers journey and Emily's coaching experience will complement the vision we have for the group."

Handyside succeeds Moore as head coach.

Moore had been combining duties as national coach and Wales Netball's head of elite performance but is now concentrating on the latter role.

The World Cup takes places in South Africa in July, with Wales in the same pool as the hosts, Jamaica and Sri Lanka.

Wales have qualified for the tournament having missed out in 2019.