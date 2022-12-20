Suzy Drane helped Wales qualify for next year's World Cup after they missed out in 2019

Wales' most-capped netball player Suzy Drane has announced her retirement from the sport.

Drane, 36, has made 125 Wales appearances during a 20-year career.

She is retiring to focus on her family as well as her academic career.

"It has been an amazing journey and I am excited for my next chapter. I am incredibly grateful for the experiences, memories, people and travels along the way," Drane said on social media.

Drane, a lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University, has represented Wales at four Commonwealth Games and has skippered her country - either on her own or as co-captain - since 2010.

"Being an individual sports person who can be honoured to wear the feathers on her chest is just amazing, it's hard to put into words the feeling that can give you," she added.

"You are one of very few people who have got that privilege and it's a real honour.

"[But] it feels like the right time for me, for my family [to retire]. People who know me will know that I am a very family orientated person. It's important for me to have that time.

"Also there have been opportunities for me to pursue my academic career. I have enrolled on a doctorate. I have been studying that for the last year, and it's something I would like to give more time to, so now is the right time for me to take a step back from playing."

Drane signed off on the international stage in October by helping the Welsh Feathers qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

"To be able to win five from five in the World Cup qualifiers and send the team to the World Cup was just the icing on the cake for me," she said.

"It put me at peace with a decision that had been ongoing, knowing they will go and do a good job in South Africa."

Drane, who was born in St Asaph, played club netball for Chester before joining UWIC, then spent 14 years at Celtic Dragons.

In 2019, the centre, wing attack or wing defence stepped away from Super League netball, joining Bath Toucans.

Wales Netball chief executive Vicki Sutton said: "Suzy is so much more than a player. She does a lot of coach education for us.

"She's very interested in developing players, which is something she's going to help us with from this point on, so she can't get away from us for good."