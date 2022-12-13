Last updated on .From the section Netball

Players' uniform choices must still be submitted to and ratified by member associations

Netball Australia will allow players to choose their own uniform to try and make the sport more inclusive.

Female Australian players largely wear dresses but will now have the option of wearing a dress, singlet, bodysuit, short sleeve or long-sleeve shirt, skirt, shorts or long pants.

The uniform variations recognise individual preferences, religious beliefs and climate.

The rules will apply to its eight member organisations from 1 January.

"Netball is ever evolving, and we need to reflect this in all aspects of our game, including uniform choices," said Netball Australia's executive general manager Glenn Turnor.

"We are excited to implement these inclusive uniform guidelines going into 2023 and ensure that everyone can feel comfortable playing netball."

Football teams Manchester City, West Brom, Stoke and Scottish side Livingston recently changed their kit colour because of concerns about having to wear white shorts while on their periods.