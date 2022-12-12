Last updated on .From the section Netball

Elle McDonald plays for Leeds Rhinos

England head coach Jess Thirlby has named a 16-player squad for the three-match series against Jamaica in January.

Elle McDonald, who featured in last month's Fast5 World Series, is included, but Beth Cobden misses out because of injury.

The series gets under way at Manchester's AO Arena on 11 January before games at London's Copper Box on 14 and 15 January.

The 2023 World Cup starts in July.

England are third in the world rankings, while Jamaica won Commonwealth Games silver in Birmingham this summer.

Thirlby said: "This series gives us the opportunity to continue testing our combinations, build on what we're doing well and implement some of the learnings from a robust autumn series against both Uganda and Australia."

England beat Uganda 3-0 in October and lost 3-0 to Australia in November.

They beat Jamaica 2-1 when the sides met last year.

England squad: Imogen Allison (Team Bath), Eleanor Cardwell (Adelaide Thunderbirds), Jade Clarke (London Pulse), Sophie Drakeford-Lewis (Surrey Storm), Funmi Fadoju (London Pulse), Layla Guscoth (Surrey Storm), Jo Harten (Giants Netball), Alice Harvey (Loughborough Lightning), Helen Housby (NSW Swifts), Laura Malcolm (Trident Holmes Tactix), Elle McDonald (Leeds Rhinos), Geva Mentor (Collingwood Magpies), Natalie Metcalf (Manchester Thunder), Chelsea Pitman (London Pulse), Olivia Tchine (London Pulse), Francesca Williams (Loughborough Lightning)