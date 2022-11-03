Last updated on .From the section Netball

Australia (in yellow) confirmed their status as the best team in the world

England were beaten 57-53 by Australia in the final match as they lost their series against the Diamonds 3-0.

The Roses lost by one goal in the opening match, followed by an eight-point defeat at the weekend.

World number ones Australia dominated the first quarter in Brisbane on Thursday and although the Roses launched a spirited fightback in the second half the hosts held them at bay.

England captain Nat Metcalf said the series was "incredibly competitive".

At the end of the match players from both sides gathered together to celebrate the Roses' return to Australia for the first time since 2018, after their planned 2021 tour was cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Funmi Fadoju, who was moved to goal defence, said it felt daunting to be facing the top-ranked team in the world.

She added: "I'm really happy to go out there and play against Australia. Even though we were beaten, we got some gains from it.

"It was so nerve-wracking - but it's amazing. We played three games and got to learn how they play in those three games. Just amazing."