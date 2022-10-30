Last updated on .From the section Netball

Australia are the reigning Commonwealth champions

England have lost their three-Test series against Australia after suffering a 56-48 defeat in the second test in Sydney.

The Roses failed to draw level with the world's top-ranked team having been beaten by one goal, 55-54, in their opening Test on Wednesday.

Jess Thirlby's side face the Diamonds again on Thursday for the final Test.

"Defensively we really kept ourselves in the game," England captain Nat Metcalf told Sky Sports.

"For us, we weren't looking after that ball enough and rewarding the efforts. It's crucial going into game three that we look at making sure that any turnover ball we get, we secure it and take it through to goal."

Before the Roses' Test on Sunday, England men played their first international Test against Australia, losing 73-27.