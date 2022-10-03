Last updated on .From the section Netball

Neville left the England role after the 2019 World Cup

Former England netball coach Tracey Neville is to join the Adelaide Thunderbirds as assistant coach.

She will link up again with head coach Tania Obst, who was England Seniors and Futures coach when she was in charge of the Roses.

Neville played internationally before becoming coach and leading the side to the 2018 Commonwealth Games title.

"When Adelaide approached me with their offer it was a chance and role that I could not refuse," she said.

"A coaching goal has always been to work in the best league in the world with the best players.

"Tania and I have already been part of a very successful coaching team and I have had close eyes on the programme she has built and how she has created a positive and successful future for the club."

Neville, 45, who played for the Thunderbirds in 2000, previously guided Manchester Thunder to two Netball Superleague titles before taking up the England role.

In 2021, she returned to the Thunder as performance operations director and specialist coach.

"To know I have been part of the Adelaide Thunderbirds legacy is an honour and to take my family back to a place where I have so many great memories and friends is heart-warming," she added.

"The club has a history of success and the chance to add value and enhance what is an established and successful high-performance environment is exciting."