Last updated on .From the section Netball

Wales finished eighth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

The Wales netball team has changed its name to Welsh Feathers.

Chief executive Vicki Sutton is "thrilled" by the the rebranding launch which "has been almost three years in the making".

Sutton added: "Something so special needs careful consideration to get right."

The Feathers will face Uganda in a two-Test series, with the games being played at Cardiff's House of Sport on the weekend of 1 and 2 October.