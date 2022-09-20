Last updated on .From the section Netball

Chelsea Pitman was born in Australia but qualifies for England through her father

England have named two squads for series against Uganda and Australia next month.

Alice Harvey, Ellie Rattu, Olivia Tchine, Natasha Pavelin and Paige Reed are included for the Uganda series in their first senior call-ups.

Chelsea Pitman is included for the first time since 2020.

Captain Natalie Metcalf is among a number of senior players who return for the Australia series after an extended break following the Commonwealth Games.

George Fisher is unavailable as she is taking a temporary break from international competition.

England's three-match series against Uganda starts in Nottingham on 5 October, before further matches in London on 8 and 9 October.

They will be England's first matches since their fourth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and mark the start of their preparations for the World Cup in South Africa in July 2023.

The Roses will then fly to Australia for the first time since 2018 to take on the Commonwealth Games champions in a three-match series.

A smaller, 10-player squad has been named for the Fast5 Netball World Series - a shorter, fast-paced game with five players on each side - that takes place in New Zealand on 5 and 6 November.

England head coach Jess Thirlby said: "We know how important it is to play the best teams frequently and in conditions that best prepare us for major tournaments. We look forward to the challenge and to welcoming a few new faces to the team."

Thirlby also added that "the door remains fully open" for Fisher to return to the squad after her break from international netball.

"She is a much-loved member of the team, and we look forward to welcoming her back," she said.

England squad for Uganda series: Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Zara Everitt, Funmi Fadoju, Alice Harvey, Hannah Joseph, Laura Malcolm, Natalie Panagarry, Natasha Pavelin, Chelsea Pitman, Ellie Rattu, Paige Reed, Olivia Tchine, Francesca Williams.

England squad for Australia series: Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke, Beth Cobden, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Funmi Fadoju, Layla Guscoth, Jo Harten, Alice Harvey, Helen Housby, Hannah Joseph, Laura Malcolm, Geva Mentor, Natalie Metcalf, Olivia Tchine, Francesca Williams.

England squad for Fast5 series: Zara Everitt, Elle McDonald, Taylor McKevitt, Natasha Pavelin, Lois Pearson, Jayda Pechova, Ellie Rattu, Paige Reed, Alicia Scholes, Emma Thacker.