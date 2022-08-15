Last updated on .From the section Netball

England sat third in the rankings before the Commonwealth Games, where they failed to medal for the first time since 2014

England have dropped from third to fourth in the World Netball rankings after finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 2018 champions lost the bronze-medal match to New Zealand.

Jamaica move up to third after taking silver at the Games.

The ranking still secures qualification for the 2023 World Cup in South Africa, where they will join Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa and Uganda.

The Roses, who took bronze at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, were defeated by Australia 60-51 in the Commonwealth semi-final before missing out on a medal with a 55-51 loss to New Zealand.

Eleven-time world champions Australia and defending champions New Zealand remain first and second in the rankings, respectively.

Tonga and Fiji secured places in South Africa through the Oceania Netball World Cup Qualifiers, with a further eight teams set to join them through qualifiers in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.