Wales were in action earlier this year against Republic of Ireland, the Isle of Man and Gibraltar as they played on home soil for the first time since 2019

Wales were beaten 61-44 by South Africa in Cardiff as they continued preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

Wales are ranked eighth in the world while South Africa are fifth.

The scores were level at 14-14 after the first quarter, while Wales outscored their opponents in the final quarter.

But it was South Africa who claimed victory in the first of two meetings between the nations.

They will face each other again at the Sport Wales National Centre on Wednesday.

Wales' first Commonwealth Games opponents are Jamaica, who they face on 29 July.