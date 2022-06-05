Last updated on .From the section Netball

By Jess Anderson BBC Sport at the Copper Box

Thunder's Eleanor Cardwell won the fans and player's player of the season award

Manchester Thunder completed a perfect unbeaten season by winning the Superleague title, beating last year's champions Loughborough Lightning 60-53.

Lightning struggled to recover from a distressing injury to shooter Ella Clark inside the opening two minutes.

A composed Thunder maintained their lead throughout, despite a period of Lightning resurgence, buoyed by a noisy Copper Box crowd in the second half.

It is Thunder's fourth Superleague title.

Thunder started strongly and won back the ball on the first centre pass to open a slim early lead.

But a serious injury to Clark meant she was taken off court in a wheelchair after an awkward fall. They were scenes all too familiar to Lightning, who had seen mid-courter Beth Cobden carried off with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 2018 Grand Final.

Clark's departure affected the mood at the arena, but Thunder kept cool heads to take a 20-8 lead in the first quarter.

Thunder were without South African goal defence Shadine van der Merwe through injury, but youngster Millie Sanders held her own.

Lightning's attack did manage to settle enough to prevent the score from completely blowing out before half-time.

Their other shooter, Ugandan powerhouse Mary Cholhok, was then sidelined with an injury in the third quarter, but returned a few minutes later after some quick medical attention.

Lightning, whose only two losses this season were against Thunder, had a period of resurgence in the third quarter.

A raucous crowd seemed to favour Loughborough and Clark also returned to the bench on crutches to cheer her side on.

Losses of possession and mistakes made for uncomfortable viewing for the Thunder bench as head coach Karen Greig and assistant Tracey Neville barked orders onto the court.

With the deficit reduced to seven heading into the final quarter, Lightning were reinvigorated.

But Thunder oozed class as the five-time finalists showed their experience to shut down Lightning's attempted overthrow, with Natalie Metcalf, Eleanor Cardwell and Joyce Mvula leading from the front - as they have done all season.

Lightning's tenacity made for a frantic final minute, but the damage had ultimately already been done as Cardwell slotted the final shot and jubilation followed among the Thunder players and their travelling fans.