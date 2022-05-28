Last updated on .From the section Netball

Mavericks have struggled with consistency this season, striding out to four consecutive wins at the start of the season but losing seven of their last eight games

London Pulse and Team Bath warmed up for the semi-finals with final-round victories in the regular Superleague season.

Pulse beat Leeds Rhinos 52-45 and Team Bath won 59-46 against Saracens Mavericks.

The top four had already been decided in round 19.

Manchester Thunder face Bath, while Loughborough Lightning take on Pulse in the semi-finals on Friday, 3 June, before the Grand Final on 5 June.

Bath, who this week announced Asha Francis as their new head coach for next season, led for much of the first half against Mavericks, but scored just five goals in 10 minutes in the second quarter and only took a two-goal lead into half-time.

Bath, though, extended their lead to an impressive 15 after the third quarter, eventually cruising to a comfortable victory over the London-based side, who have not made the semi-finals since 2016.

Outgoing Bath head coach Anna Stembridge said: "We are very focused on this campaign. The gloves are off and we're looking forward to a great opportunity to face Thunder in the semi-final. You can never take finals for granted."

Wasps and Surrey Storm also secured wins.

Wasps beat Strathclyde Sirens 42-41 on Friday to squeeze past their hosts in the table, but Sirens face Severn Stars in their last match on Sunday and could move back up to eighth with success.

Storm inflicted Celtic Dragons' 17th loss of the season, with a 58-52 victory.

Leaders Thunder face second-placed Lightning on Monday in the last game of the regular season.

Results

Round 20

Friday, 27 May

Strathclyde Sirens 41-42 Wasps

Saturday, 28 May

London Pulse 52-45 Leeds Rhinos

Saracens Mavericks 46-59 Team Bath

Surrey Storm 58-52 Celtic Dragons

Sunday, 29 May

Severn Stars v Strathclyde Sirens (15:00 BST)

Monday, 30 May

Manchester Thunder v Loughborough Lightning (19:00 BST)